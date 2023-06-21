Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion Indian rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, the sources said, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours.