Home / Business / Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Reuters |
Jun 21, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

Go First (Representative Photo)

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion Indian rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, the sources said, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours.

