Home / Business / Gold and Silver Price Today: Buy at these rates in top Indian cities

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Gold and Silver Rate Today, 6th October: The prices of the two metals have gone up since yesterday.

In India, gold becomes expensive if the rupee slides against the US dollar. (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gold prices in the country have gone up once again. On Thursday, 10 grammes of 22 carat gold are available at 47,750, up from 47,350 a day ago, as per the Goodreturns website, which also showed that 8 grammes of 22 carat gold can be bought for 38,200, as against 37,880 on Wednesday.

According to the website, 24 carat of the metal, too, is costlier than yesterday. While 10 grammes of 24 carat gold are at 52,100, as against 51,660 on Tuesday, 8 grammes can be purchased at 41,680, rising by 352 in a day.

Gold price in metro cities today

In Delhi, 10 grammes of 22 carat of the metal are at 47,900. The corresponding rates in Chennai and Bengaluru are 48,350 and 47,800 respectively, while for each of Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, the cost is 47,750.

However, it is to be noted that the rates mentioned above are non-inclusive of GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates, contact your local jeweller. Also, in India, gold becomes expensive if the rupee slumps against the US dollar. International factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the dollar.

Today's silver prices in India

Meanwhile, prices of silver, too, have gone up in a day. 10 grammes and 100 grammes of silver cost 620 and 6,200, rising from 618 and 6,180.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grammes of the metal are at 620 each, while for each of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the same quantity costs 670.

