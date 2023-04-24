Gold and silver prices on April 24: What are latest rates in your city?

The prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged on Monday. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay ₹5,572 for 1 gram, ₹44,576 for 8 gram, and ₹55,720 for 10 gram of 22K gold. 100 gram, meanwhile, is available for ₹5,57,200.

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal is priced at ₹6,079, ₹48,632, ₹60,790, and ₹6,07,900, respectively.

City 22K gold ( ₹ per gram) 24K gold ( ₹ per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,940 Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune ₹ 55,720 ₹ 60,790 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara ₹ 55,750 ₹ 60,840 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 56,050 ₹ 61,150

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to be priced at ₹76.90 for 1 gram. You can purchase 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal for ₹615.20, ₹769, and ₹7,690, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at ₹769, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at ₹804.

