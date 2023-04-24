Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 24: What are latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on April 24: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 10:14 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the first day of the week.

The prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged on Monday. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay 5,572 for 1 gram, 44,576 for 8 gram, and 55,720 for 10 gram of 22K gold. 100 gram, meanwhile, is available for 5,57,200.

Representational Image

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal is priced at 6,079, 48,632, 60,790, and 6,07,900, respectively.

City22K gold ( per gram)24K gold ( per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 55,850 60,940
Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune 55,720 60,790
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 55,750 60,840
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 56,050 61,150

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to be priced at 76.90 for 1 gram. You can purchase 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal for 615.20, 769, and 7,690, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at 769, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at 804.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold silver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP