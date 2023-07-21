Gold and silver prices on July 21: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) are cheaper from the previous day, down by ₹30 (22K) and ₹31 (24K) per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram each of 22 and 24K gold is being sold for ₹5540 and ₹6044 respectively, while the cost of eight gram under the two categories is ₹44,320 and ₹48,352 respectively. Representational Image

For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹55,400, and ₹5,54,000 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being ₹60,440 for 10 gram, and ₹6,04,400 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,400 ₹ 60,440 Chennai ₹ 55,700 ₹ 60,760 Delhi ₹ 55,550 ₹ 60,590

The rates mentioned above, however, are only indicative in nature, and do not include GST, TCS, and other local levies. Only a local jeweller can tell the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on July 21

Silver, meanwhile, is bit costlier than yesterday, and has seen a price change of ₹1.50 per gram. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram, eight gram, and 10 gram of the metal are available for ₹79.90, ₹639.20, and ₹799, respectively. For 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹7990, and for 1 kilogram, ₹79,900.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 799 Bengaluru ₹ 780 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 820

