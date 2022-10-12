Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city on October 12

business
Published on Oct 12, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 12: In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹46,800 per 10 grammes, and 24k gold was priced at ₹51,050 per 10 grammes.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gold prices in India dipped by up to 27 per gramme on Wednesday, a day after the rates witnessed a decline of 70 per gramme from the previous day. According to Goodreturns, a website which tracks the daily prices of gold and silver, a gramme of 22 carat (K) gold costs 4,665, down from 4,690 a day ago. Meanwhile, an equal quantity of 24k gold is available at 5,089, as against 5,116 on Tuesday.

In Delhi, 10 grammes each of 22k and 24k of the metal are priced at 46,800 and 51,050 respectively. The corresponding rates in other metros are: 46,700 and 50,950 (Bengaluru), 47,390 and 51,700 (Chennai), and 46,650 and 50,890 (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai).

In India, gold becomes more expensive if the rupee slides against the US dollar. Its cost also depends on factors such as volatile policies, economic growth etc.

Today's silver prices in India

On the other hand, silver, too, is slightly less expensive on Wednesday, its price sliding by 40 paise per gramme. Therefore, in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 gramme of the metal cost 585 in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and 640 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Silver rates in India are in tune with those of gold. If the gold prices go up, silver will follow suit. However, silver is always cheaper than gold.

