Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, price nears 50,000 per 10 gram; silver reaches new peak
business

Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, price nears 50,000 per 10 gram; silver reaches new peak

Gold price today edged to ₹49,483 per 10 gram, while silver was trading 0.93% higher at ₹72,565 per kg. Among other precious metals, platinum price has shown an uptick and rose 0.38% to $1195.0 per Troy ounce.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:59 AM IST
In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about 453.1 per 10 gram. Gold futures had closed at 49,349 per 10 gram in the previous session. (File Photo)

Gold and silver prices were seen trading higher in India on Tuesday, with August gold contracts on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) trading higher by 0.27% at 49,483 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about 453.1 per 10 gram. Gold futures had closed at 49,349 per 10 gram in the previous session.

July silver futures, on the other hand, were on Tuesday trading 0.93% higher at 72,565 per kg. Silver had settled 71,898 per kg in the previous session.

Among other precious metals, platinum price has shown an uptick. Platinum rose 0.38% to $1195.0 per Troy ounce. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47,710, according to agencies.

The current gold and silver rates in India come in the backdrop of a positive international trend in the prices of these metals, which continue to show an upward trend. Spot gold rose by 0.32% to $1911.9 per Troy ounce. This price level is 9.01% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.67% to $28.2 per Troy ounce.

According to experts, a weaker US dollar and concerns over inflation have led to the surging gold rate in the international market, on the back of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations and hopes of further stimulus.

Topics
gold price in india india gold price today gold price today gold prices silver price
