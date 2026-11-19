Gold prices declined in India for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the 24- karat rate falling to ₹1,29,976 per 10 grams from ₹1,30,218 on the previous day. The 22-karat rate also dropped to ₹1,19,058.02 per 10 grams from ₹1,19,279.69.

Chennai recorded the highest gold prices among the cities. (Unsplash/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The strengthening of the US dollar to a 19-month high, along with changing global market scenario has weighed on gold prices.

Gold rates today: 24K and 22K prices decline by 0.19%

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Gold prices in India recorded a decline of ₹242 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while the price of 22-karat gold dropped by ₹221.67.

In percentage terms, both categories registered a fall of approximately 0.19% compared with Wednesday's rates.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of decline since November 14.

Also read: Gold prices fall below $3,800 to 14-month low as Fed rate hike fears lift US dollar, Treasury yields

Gold rates city-wise: Check prices across major Indian cities

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chennai: 24-karat – ₹1,31,145.78; 22-karat – ₹1,20,129.54 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennai: 24-karat – ₹1,31,145.78; 22-karat – ₹1,20,129.54 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Delhi: 24-karat – ₹1,29,976; 22-karat – ₹1,19,058.02

Bengaluru: 24-karat – ₹1,29,976; 22-karat – ₹1,19,058.02

Hyderabad: 24-karat – ₹1,30,235.95; 22-karat – ₹1,19,296.13

Kolkata: 24-karat – ₹1,31,015.81; 22-karat – ₹1,20,010.48

Mumbai: 24-karat – ₹1,30,105.98; 22-karat – ₹1,19,177.07

All prices are per 10 grams.

For 24-karat gold, Chennai recorded the highest rate at ₹1,31,145.78 per 10 grams, while Delhi and Bengaluru had the lowest at ₹1,29,976.

For 22-karat gold, Chennai again topped the list at ₹1,20,129.54 per 10 grams, while Delhi and Bengaluru recorded the lowest price at ₹1,19,058.02.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Oil prices fall 2% as US crude inventories rise 5.28 million barrels, US-Iran conflict limits losses

Why are gold prices falling?

Gold prices are influenced by currency movements and trends in global commodity markets. The strengthening of the US dollar has added to the pressure on gold.

Gold prices have come under pressure amid changes in global economic conditions. The precious metal has fallen around 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February, as rising energy costs fuelled inflation and pushed central banks towards tighter monetary policies, according to Bloomberg.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures were trading at around $92 per barrel, up 5 cents or 0.05%, according to Reuters. The US dollar was also near a 19-month high, adding to the pressure on gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies)