Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city
Gold prices fell further in India on Monday below the ₹45,000 mark. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures dipped 0.1 per cent to ₹44,981 per 10 gram and silver futures were down 1.4 per cent to ₹66,562 per kg. The spot price of 100 gram 22-carat gold is ₹439,200 and that of 10 gram 22-carat gold is ₹43,920, according to Good Returns. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities.
In the global markets as well, gold declined as the dollar remained firm. According to a Reuters report, 10-year treasury yields were at the highest level in more than a year and this resulted in weighing heavily on gold. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,739.78 an ounce while other precious metals like silver, platinum and palladium also retreated. Gold traders await the comments from federal reserve chief Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen who are expected to make their first joint appearance before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
Here are the city-wise spot prices of 22-carat gold per 10 gram today:
Mumbai – ₹43,920
Chennai – ₹42, 490
Kolkata – ₹44, 500
Bengaluru – ₹42,240
Hyderabad – ₹42,240
Kerala – 42, 240
Pune – ₹43,920
Vadodara – ₹44,370
Ahmedabad – ₹44,370
Jaipur – ₹44,390
Lucknow – ₹44,390
Vijaywada – ₹42,240
Patna – ₹43,920
Bhubaneswar – ₹42,240
Here are the city-wise spot prices of 24-carat gold per 10 gram today:
Mumbai – ₹44,920
Chennai – ₹46,350
Kolkata – ₹47, 220
Bengaluru – ₹46,080
Hyderabad – ₹46,080
Kerala – 46,080
Pune – ₹44,920
Vadodara – ₹46,370
Ahmedabad – ₹46,370
Jaipur – ₹46,390
Lucknow – ₹48,390
Vijaywada – ₹46,080
Patna – ₹44,920
Bhubaneswar – ₹46,080