Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city

Gold prices fell further in India on Monday below the ₹45,000 mark. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures dipped 0.1 per cent to ₹44,981 per 10 gram and silver futures were down 1.4 per cent to ₹66,562 per kg. The spot price of 100 gram 22-carat gold is ₹439,200 and that of 10 gram 22-carat gold is ₹43,920, according to Good Returns. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities.

In the global markets as well, gold declined as the dollar remained firm. According to a Reuters report, 10-year treasury yields were at the highest level in more than a year and this resulted in weighing heavily on gold. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,739.78 an ounce while other precious metals like silver, platinum and palladium also retreated. Gold traders await the comments from federal reserve chief Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen who are expected to make their first joint appearance before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

Here are the city-wise spot prices of 22-carat gold per 10 gram today:

Mumbai – ₹43,920

Chennai – ₹42, 490

Kolkata – ₹44, 500

Bengaluru – ₹42,240

Hyderabad – ₹42,240

Kerala – 42, 240

Pune – ₹43,920

Vadodara – ₹44,370

Ahmedabad – ₹44,370

Jaipur – ₹44,390

Lucknow – ₹44,390

Vijaywada – ₹42,240

Patna – ₹43,920

Bhubaneswar – ₹42,240

Here are the city-wise spot prices of 24-carat gold per 10 gram today:

Mumbai – ₹44,920

Chennai – ₹46,350

Kolkata – ₹47, 220

Bengaluru – ₹46,080

Hyderabad – ₹46,080

Kerala – 46,080

Pune – ₹44,920

Vadodara – ₹46,370

Ahmedabad – ₹46,370

Jaipur – ₹46,390

Lucknow – ₹48,390

Vijaywada – ₹46,080

Patna – ₹44,920

Bhubaneswar – ₹46,080

