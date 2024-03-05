 Gold prices hit record high of ₹65,000 per 10 grams. Check rates in your city - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gold prices hit record high of 65,000 per 10 grams. Check rates in your city today

Gold prices hit record high of 65,000 per 10 grams. Check rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Gold price today: According to website Goodreturns, 10 grams of 24K gold was priced at ₹64,850 in major cities including Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold rates surged by 800 to hit a fresh record high of 65,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday in the national capital. In its previous close, gold price had closed at 64,200 per 10 grams.

Gold prices experienced an uptick driven by growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June, as per an expert
Gold prices experienced an uptick driven by growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June, as per an expert

According to website Goodreturns, 10 grams of 24K gold was priced at 64,850 in major cities including Mumbai and Kolkata. The price of 24K gold stood at 65,620 per 10 grams in Chennai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Like gold, silver prices surged by 900 to 74,900 per kg as compared to 74,000 per kg in the previous close.

Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, told PTI,"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at 65,000 per 10 grams, up by 800, taking bullish cues from the overseas markets.In domestic markets, spot gold hit a new all-time high of 65,000 on Tuesday."

On the other hand, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,110 per ounce.

“Gold prices experienced an uptick driven by growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June, thus gain of more than 2,400 was seen in MCX in last three days,” PTI quoted Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, as saying.

Gold prices in metros on March 5, 2024

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI59,60065,000
MUMBAI59,45064,850
KOLKATA59,45064,850
CHENNAI60,15065,620
BENGALURU59,45064,850

"The rise was also fuelled by signs of slowing industrial and construction spending in the US, coupled with a decrease in inflationary pressures,", Trivedi added.

The silver rate was also quoting higher at $23.88 per ounce. In the previous trade, it had ended at $23.09 per ounce.

"Gold and silver prices were recovered and are trading positive, despite a steady dollar in the overseas market while steady moves in global equities and uncertainty over the US Fed's policies on cutting interest rates have pushed investors towards the safer asset," Pranav Mer, VP of Research (Commodity & Currency) at BlinkX and JM Financial, told the agency.

Gold is considered as a preferred mode of investment and acts as a perfect hedge against inflation. The price of gold is dependent on various factors including US dollar, government policies and global situation.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On