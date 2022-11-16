Gold prices in India see increase today. Latest rates here

Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹4,800 compared to ₹4,780 on Tuesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams have seen an increase of ₹160 and ₹200. Eight grams of 22-carat gold in India will now cost ₹38,400 and 10 grams ₹48,000.

The price of 100 grams of gold is now at ₹4,80,000 compared to 4,78,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 24-carat gold also increased on Wednesday. A gram of this gold type will cost ₹5,236 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹41,888 and ₹52,360 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,23,600.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold on Tuesday were ₹5,215, ₹41,720, ₹52,150 and ₹5,21,500 respectively, according to Goodreturns.

Gold prices in the country are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollars.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India saw a drop on Wednesday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹62 compared to ₹62.70 on Tuesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is available at ₹496 compared to ₹501.60 a day back. And the price of 10 grams is available at ₹620, Goodreturns said.

Here are the latest prices of gold and silver in some of the major cities of India

City Price of Gold (22-Carat) Price of Gold (24-Carat) Price of Silver (10 grams) Delhi Rs 48,150 ₹ 52,510 ₹ 620 Mumbai ₹ 48,000 ₹ 52,360 ₹ 620 Kolkata ₹ 48,000 ₹ 52,360 ₹ 620 Chennai ₹ 49,600 ₹ 54,110 ₹ 685 Bengaluru ₹ 48,850 ₹ 52,410 ₹ 675