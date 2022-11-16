Gold prices in India see increase today. Latest rates here
Gold prices in the country are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollars.
Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹4,800 compared to ₹4,780 on Tuesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams have seen an increase of ₹160 and ₹200. Eight grams of 22-carat gold in India will now cost ₹38,400 and 10 grams ₹48,000.
The price of 100 grams of gold is now at ₹4,80,000 compared to 4,78,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 24-carat gold also increased on Wednesday. A gram of this gold type will cost ₹5,236 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹41,888 and ₹52,360 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,23,600.
The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold on Tuesday were ₹5,215, ₹41,720, ₹52,150 and ₹5,21,500 respectively, according to Goodreturns.
Meanwhile, silver prices in India saw a drop on Wednesday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹62 compared to ₹62.70 on Tuesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is available at ₹496 compared to ₹501.60 a day back. And the price of 10 grams is available at ₹620, Goodreturns said.
Here are the latest prices of gold and silver in some of the major cities of India
|City
|Price of Gold (22-Carat)
|Price of Gold (24-Carat)
|Price of Silver (10 grams)
|Delhi
|Rs 48,150
|₹52,510
|₹620
|Mumbai
|₹48,000
|₹52,360
|₹620
|Kolkata
|₹48,000
|₹52,360
|₹620
|Chennai
|₹49,600
|₹54,110
|₹685
|Bengaluru
|₹48,850
|₹52,410
|₹675