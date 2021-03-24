Gold prices rise today, silver jumps as well. Check rates in your city here

After registering a fall for two days, gold prices in India rose today while silver prices also edged higher, following similar global trends. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to ₹44,835 per 10 gram while silver gained 0.34 per cent to ₹65,190 per kg. The spot price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹43,990 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns, which was down by ₹800 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

City-wise gold price per 10 gram:

City 22-carat gold price in Rs 24-carat gold price in Rs Mumbai 42,990 43,990 Delhi 44,040 48,040 Chennai 42,290 46,130 Kolkata 44,390 44,990 Bangalore 41,890 45,690 Vadodara 44,370 46,240 Surat 44,370 46,240 Vishakhapatnam 41,890 45,690

In global markets, gold prices were higher today even though the dollar was higher as well. Spot gold prices were up 0.3 per cent at $1,731.75 per ounce. According to news agency Reuters, analysts believed that the yellow metal was able to attract buy-on-dips demand as US bond yields fell amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in some parts of the world. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.3 per cent to $25.16 and platinum was flat at $1,168.08. The US treasury yields were impacted by Federal chief Jerome Powell’s playing down the inflation risk to the US economy as he told lawmakers on Tuesday that the inflation was expected to rise over the year but it would be "neither particularly large nor persistent." As Powell is set to testify to the US Senate banking panel on Wednesday, stock markets will be closely watching his comments.