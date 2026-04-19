Gold, silver prices on Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold prices in India’s retail market remained largely steady on Sunday, April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, traditionally considered one of the most auspicious occasions to buy gold and silver.

Gold, silver prices on Akshaya Tritiya 2026 in India(Representative image)

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Despite the festive rush, gold continued to hover at elevated levels, trading above the Rs1.5 lakh mark. As of 1 pm, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,54,577 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,592 per 10 grams in the retail market. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹2,57,369 per kilogram.

If you’re planning to buy jewellery, keep in mind that the final price may be higher, as jewellers typically add making charges, taxes, and GST to the base rate.

City-wise gold and silver rates: Here’s how prices looked across major cities on April 19

Mumbai

24-carat: ₹ 1,54,731/10 gm

1,54,731/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,41,734/10 gm

1,41,734/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,57,626/kg

Delhi

24-carat: ₹ 1,54,577/10 gm

1,54,577/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,41,592/10 gm

1,41,592/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,57,369/kg

Bengaluru

24-carat: ₹ 1,54,577/10 gm

1,54,577/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,41,592/10 gm

1,41,592/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,57,369/kg

Kolkata

24-carat: ₹ 1,55,813/10 gm

1,55,813/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,42,725/10 gm

1,42,725/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,59,427/kg

Hyderabad

24-carat: ₹ 1,54,886/10 gm

1,54,886/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,41,875/10 gm

1,41,875/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,57,883/kg

Chennai

24-carat: ₹ 1,55,968/10 gm

1,55,968/10 gm 22-carat: ₹ 1,42,866/10 gm

1,42,866/10 gm Silver: ₹ 2,59,685/kg

Festive demand remains strong despite record prices

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{{^usCountry}} Even with gold and silver prices at record highs, demand this Akshaya Tritiya is expected to remain robust. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), total trade could cross ₹20,000 crore this year—up from last year’s ₹16,000 crore, reported news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even with gold and silver prices at record highs, demand this Akshaya Tritiya is expected to remain robust. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), total trade could cross ₹20,000 crore this year—up from last year’s ₹16,000 crore, reported news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally been one of India's most auspicious occasions for purchasing gold... While gold continues to dominate, the nature of purchasing is evolving significantly in response to steep price escalation,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT. Buying patterns shift as prices surge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally been one of India's most auspicious occasions for purchasing gold... While gold continues to dominate, the nature of purchasing is evolving significantly in response to steep price escalation,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT. Buying patterns shift as prices surge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gold prices have jumped sharply, from around ₹ ₹1 lakh per 10 grams last year to nearly ₹1.58 lakh now. Silver has seen an even steeper rise, from ₹85,000 per kg to about ₹2.55 lakh per kg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gold prices have jumped sharply, from around ₹ ₹1 lakh per 10 grams last year to nearly ₹1.58 lakh now. Silver has seen an even steeper rise, from ₹85,000 per kg to about ₹2.55 lakh per kg. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of dampening demand, the surge is changing how people buy. Consumers are increasingly opting for lighter jewellery and exploring alternatives like silver and diamond products.

“There is a clear shift towards lightweight, wearable jewellery, alongside a stronger focus on silver and diamond products. Attractive incentives such as reduced making charges and complimentary gold coins are also helping sustain consumer interest,” ANI quoted CAIT National President BC Bhartia as saying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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