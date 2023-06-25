Gold and silver prices on June 25: Check latest rates in your city

On Sunday, gold prices across the country are unchanged from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold costs ₹5,425, while eight and 10 grams are available for ₹43,400 and ₹54,250 respectively. 100 grams of 22K of the metal, on the other hand, are priced at ₹5,42,500.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

Representational Image(Mint file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For 24K gold, meanwhile, customers must pay ₹5,918 to purchase one gram, ₹47,344 for 8 grams, ₹59,180 for 10 grams, and ₹5,91,800 for 100 grams.

It must be noted here that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, and other levies. For exact rates, one must contact their local jeweller.

City 22K Gold (per 10 grams) 24K Gold (per 10 grams) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,300 ₹ 59,230 Bengaluru ₹ 54,250 ₹ 59,180 Chennai ₹ 54,550 ₹ 59,510 Delhi ₹ 54,400 ₹ 59,330 Hyderabad ₹ 54,250 ₹ 59,180 Kolkata ₹ 54,250 ₹ 59,180 Mumbai ₹ 54,250 ₹ 59,180

Silver prices on June 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silver is cheaper than yesterday, decreasing by 2 paise per gram from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal is priced at ₹70.90, eight grams at ₹567.20, 10 grams at ₹709, 100 grams at ₹7,090, and 1,000 grams at ₹70,900.

City Silver (per 10 grams) Ahmedabad ₹ 709 Bengaluru ₹ 702.50 Chennai ₹ 745 Delhi ₹ 709 Hyderabad ₹ 745 Kolkata ₹ 709 Mumbai ₹ 709

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON