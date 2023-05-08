Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22 carat gold remains to be priced at ₹56,750. Silver trades at Rs781 per 10 grams.

On Wednesday, the rates of gold remained unchanged over the previous day, while those for silver remained unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22 carat (k) gold was at 5,649. Similarly, eight and 10 grams of 22k gold were at 45,192 and 56,490 respectively.

For 24k of the metal, too, the rates remained same at 6,163 for one gram, and 6,16,300 for 100 grams of gold.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI 56,750 781
MUMBAI 56,600 781
KOLKATA 56,600 781
CHENNAI 56,600 827
BENGALURU 56,650 827

Customers should keep in mind that the prices listed above do not include GST, TCS, or other taxes. To find out the final cost, contact your local jewellers.

Silver prices

The silver rates, on the other hand, have a marginal gained from yesterday. This means that one gram of silver can be bought for 78.10, than at 77.70 on Sunday, and eight and ten grams of the metal for 624.80 and 781, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, one gram of silver is at 781, and at 827 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

