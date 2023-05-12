Gold, silver prices on May 12: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,695, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also stayed unchanged to previous day's figures at ₹45,560 and ₹56,950 respectively. The price of 24 carat gold also stayed the same as of Thursday's figures.

The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,213 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹49,704 and ₹62,130 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,21,300.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a marginal drop on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹77,60 compared to ₹78 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹620.80, with a decrease of ₹3.20. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹776 while one kg of silver will cost ₹77,600, with a slump of ₹400 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in major Indian cities:

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) CHENNAI 57,370 820 MUMBAI 56,950 776 DELHI 57,100 776 KOLKATA 56,950 776 BENGALURU 57,000 820

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

