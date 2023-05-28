Gold, silver prices on May 28: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2023 01:37 PM IST

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies

Gold prices reduced for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as cost of 10 grams of the metal was down by 110-110. Rate of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at 55,550 while same amount of 24 carat gold was priced at 60,600, according to Goodreturns.

Price of 10 grams of silver increased by 1 as it costs 730 in the country when compared to yesterday's rate of 729.

Cities Gold (22K/10 gram)Silver (per 10 gram)
Chennai 55,940 770
Mumbai 55,550 730
Delhi  55,650 730
Kolkata 55,550 730
Bengaluru 55600 770
Hyderabad 55,550 770
Pune  55,550 730
Vadodara 55,600 730
Ahmedabad 55,600 730

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at 61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at 59,670 on the same day.

