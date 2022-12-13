Home / Business / Goldman Sachs plans to cut hundreds more jobs: Report

Goldman Sachs plans to cut hundreds more jobs: Report

business
Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The bank is drafting plans that could eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs. (Reuters Photo)
Goldman Sachs. (Reuters Photo)
Reuters |

Goldman Sachs Group Inc aims to cut at least a few hundred more jobs, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is drafting plans that could eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Global banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have reduced their workforce in recent months as a dealmaking boom on Wall Street has fizzled out due to high interest rates and soaring inflation.

Reuters reported in September that Goldman Sachs planned to cut jobs after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goldman sachs
goldman sachs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out