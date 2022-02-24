Google allows Bay Area employees to work from office, eases Covid-19 norms

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it is giving employees in the Bay Area the option to return to office where possible, as Covid-19 cases ease in the United States.

"We’re giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren’t ready to keep working from home," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices.

Google also said it is lifting its temporary weekly Covid-19 testing policy for those accessing its offices in the United States that was implemented in January.

The company will also be restoring and increasing the availability of amenities at its offices such as fitness centers, massage services and cafes.

Google said working from office remains voluntary and about 30% of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON