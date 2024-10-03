Google India cloud operations will soon be powered by Adani Group

Adani Group will supply clean energy to power Google's cloud services and operations in India. The group will supply energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at its 30 gigawatt (GW) Khavda renewable energy park in the Gujarat, Adani Group said in a statement. The solar-wind hybrid project will start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025. Adani Group plans to supply clean energy from its Khavda renewable energy park for Google’s cloud operations in India. The solar-wind hybrid project will commence in Q3 2025, aiding Google’s target of 100% carbon-free energy by 2030.(Reuters)

Google powers most of its cloud operations and services with electricity from the grid and plans to run them entirely through clean energy by 2030.

"Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025," Adani Group said.

The collaboration will help advance Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy. Earlier, Adani Group had announced plans to set up data centres run on clean energy and in October 2022 leased 4.64 lakh square feet of space at its data centre in Noida to Raiden Infotech, an entity of Google.

Adani Group also plans to set up data centres that will be powered by clean energy, it said previously.