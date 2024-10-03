Google India cloud operations will soon be powered by Adani Group
Adani Group will provide clean energy to Google’s cloud services in India from a solar-wind hybrid project at its Khavda renewable energy park.
Adani Group will supply clean energy to power Google's cloud services and operations in India. The group will supply energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at its 30 gigawatt (GW) Khavda renewable energy park in the Gujarat, Adani Group said in a statement. The solar-wind hybrid project will start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.
Read more: US stunned as Pakistan may have 'misused or misdirected' $400 million loan
Google powers most of its cloud operations and services with electricity from the grid and plans to run them entirely through clean energy by 2030.
"Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025," Adani Group said.
Read more: Infosys, HCLTech, & LTIMindtree move wage hikes to Q3. Here's why
The collaboration will help advance Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy. Earlier, Adani Group had announced plans to set up data centres run on clean energy and in October 2022 leased 4.64 lakh square feet of space at its data centre in Noida to Raiden Infotech, an entity of Google.
Adani Group also plans to set up data centres that will be powered by clean energy, it said previously.