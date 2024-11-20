Google says selling Chrome or Android would ‘break them’ in response to DOJ: Report

Selling the Chrome browser would harm consumers and businesses, a BBC report quoted Google as saying in the light of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) considering to rule such a proposal over the antitrust lawsuit. A large Google logo is seen at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, on August 13, 2024(Josh Edelson/AFP)

This comes after Judge Amit Mehta in August ruled that Google operates an online search monopoly. Following this, remedies or penalties were considered to be imposed.

Among this was a proposal to make Google sell off its Chrome browser. Other proposals include making Google part away with Android and even the Play Store.

In response, Google said "splitting off" parts of its business like Chrome or Android would “break them,” and that it “would change their business models, raise the cost of devices, and undermine Android and Google Play in their robust competition with Apple’s iPhone and App Store,” according to the report.

Google also added that it would make it harder to keep Chrome secure.

"The DOJ continues to push a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case," the report quoted Google executive Lee-Anne Mulholland as having said in a statement.

"The government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed,” she added.

This is because Chrome is currently the most used browser in the world, with a 64.61% global market share in October, according to the report which cited data from web traffic tracker Similarweb.

The DOJ is expected to provide its final proposed remedies to the court by Wednesday.

