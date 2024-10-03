Google's Gemini Live now available in Hindi, eight more Indian languages to come soon

Google has announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features focused for India specifically at the Google for India event on Thursday, October 03, 2024. Gemini 1.0, since its release in last December, is available in three AI model sizes, defined by levels of capabilities and requirements of processing power.(Google)

Also Read: Infosys, HCLTech, & LTIMindtree move wage hikes to Q3. Here's why

The main standout feature announced at the event is the availability of Gemini Live in local languages. More precisely, Gemini Live, part of Google's AI chatbot Gemini is now available in Hindi, with support for eight additional languages to come soon.

The other languages that will be added soon include Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Urdu.

Though Gemini Live was initially launched only for Gemini Advance subscribers, it has now been rolled out for all Android users, giving the ability to interact in more natural, conversational ways.

Also Read: MIT economist's warning on AI: A lot of money of tech companies will go to waste

Google also has introduced 10 new voice types for Gemini Live.

Apart from this, Google has introduced new AI-generated summaries in Google Maps, along with an AI Overview feature in Google Search which includes video capabilities.

The video feature available in Search Labs is experimental and it allows users to record a video using Google Lens to receive AI-generated overviews as a response to the video’s context.

For example, its possible for users to record a cooking video and ask for assistance.

Google made the AI Overviews feature available to all users earlier this year, after testing it in Google Search as part of its Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Now it can summarise key information along with relevant reference links. This can replace the traditional method of listing multiple website links upfront.

Also Read: Apple to start making AirPods in India from next year, focus on exports: Report