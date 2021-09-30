Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Government meets Air India suitors amid bids’ evaluation
business

Government meets Air India suitors amid bids’ evaluation

The government aims to divest its entire stake in Air India before the end of the fiscal after failing to find any buyer for a 76% stake in 2018.
By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Air India, unprofitable since a merger with the erstwhile state-run Indian Airlines in 2007-08, had accumulated losses of as much as 70,820 crore till 31 March 2020

Senior government officials on Wednesday met representatives of the Tata Group and businessman Ajay Singh, the twwo bidders for Air India, as the government evaluates their financial bids, a person aware of the matter said.

The government is looking to conclude the divestment process of the national carrier by the end of the ongoing fiscal year and could make an announcement about the winning bidder in the coming days, the person added, requesting anonymity.

According to a second person, RBSA Advisors and EY, who are advising the government on the sale, on Tuesday made a presentation on the airline’s valuation to the government.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the finance ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), didn’t respond to text messages.

A spokesperson for Tata Group didn’t immediately respond to a query. Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of no-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd, who has bid for the national carrier in his personal capacity, didn’t respond to a text.

RELATED STORIES

Press Trust of India on Wednesday reported that the financial bids for Air India are being evaluated against an undisclosed reserve price and that the bid offering the highest price above that benchmark would be accepted.

Air India, unprofitable since a merger with the erstwhile state-run Indian Airlines in 2007-08, had accumulated losses of as much as 70,820 crore till 31 March 2020, according to the latest available data.

The government aims to divest its entire stake in Air India before the end of the fiscal after failing to find any buyer for a 76% stake in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air india sale
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cabinet okays 4,400 cr capital infusion in ECGC

Invesco drags Zee to tribunal over EGM call

Ruchi Soya gets letter from Sebi on norm violation

Reliance defends Aramco exec’s appointment to company board
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP