Government raises export duty on diesel to ₹14, jet fuel to ₹12.5 per litre
The latest revision applies only to exports. There is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
The Centre has raised the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while retaining the levy on petrol exports at zero for the fortnight beginning November 16.
According to a late-night notification issued by the Finance Ministry on November 16, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased to ₹14 per litre from ₹11.5 per litre. The levy on ATF exports has been raised to ₹12.5 per litre from ₹11 per litre.
The export duty on petrol has been retained at zero, with both the SAED and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) continuing at nil. The revised rates came into effect immediately.
This marks the second increase in export levies in less than three weeks. In its previous revision on October 31, the government had raised the diesel export levy from ₹8.5 to ₹11.5 per litre and the ATF duty from ₹10.5 to ₹11 per litre. It had also scrapped the ₹2.5 per litre levy on petrol exports.
The latest revision applies only to exports. There is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption, the ministry said.
The Centre introduced export duties on diesel and ATF on March 27, 2026, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. A levy on petrol exports was subsequently introduced on May 16. The rates are reviewed every fortnight.
The windfall tax was introduced to ensure adequate domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports at a time of geopolitical uncertainty and rising international crude oil prices. It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage of higher global prices.
The fortnightly revision mechanism allows the government to adjust export levies in response to changes in international fuel prices while seeking to maintain adequate supplies in the domestic market.
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