Govt answers all FAQs on new Income Tax Bill: ‘60,000 man-hours spent on it’

The government has answered a list of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the Income Tax Bill 2025. The new bill, which will replace the decades old Income Tax Bill 1961, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13. Read on to know what FAQs the government has answered about the new Income Tax Bill 2025

An unconfirmed number of Opposition MPs had staged a walkout after the bill was tabled. However, Sitharaman continued with addressing concerns regarding the bill and eventually suggested it be sent to a House committee.

What do we know, what have we learnt?