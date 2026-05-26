Govt eases LPG surrender rule, allows reconnection

The government on Monday permitted consumers to retain the option of restoring their surrendered domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas) connections in future if they move to areas that do not have piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure.

Workers stack LPG cylinders at a gas agency in Jammu. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Government of India has notified the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, on 25th May, 2026,” the petroleum ministry said in a statement. It aims to provide “additional relaxation and convenience” to domestic LPG consumers who subsequently obtain PNG connections, it said.

The amendment was made in the LPG control order issued on March 14, 2026 that required consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections and prohibited new LPG connections for PNG consumers.

As on May 24, more than 59,800 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections.

The amended rule is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students, and families shifting to non-PNG areas.

Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections as well shall have two options, it said. “Consumers may apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 (thirty) days of obtaining PNG connection; or consumers may obtain a transfer voucher for future restoration of LPG connection in a non-PNG area,” it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “This amendment provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This amendment provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The March 14 order was issued as India is heavily dependent on imported LPG and supplying cooking gas was a concern amid the war in West Asia, particularly the closure of key sea route through the Strait of Hormuz that used to transport about 90% of the LPG imports.

The government attempted to meet LPG demands of over 330 million domestic consumers and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions by reducing supplies to commercial and industrial customers.

Other measures to meet the demand of Indian household consumers, included the control order to shift LPG consumers to PNG system, raising booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas for equitable distribution, and maximise LPG production in domestic refineries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The demand for domestic LPG surged in the country as the number of domestic cooking gas connections crossed 330 million now as compared to about 140 million in 2014 under the government’s drive to saturate clean cooking fuel services across the country.

In order to ensure supply of natural gas to domestic PNG (D-PNG) and compressed natural gas for automobiles (CNG-transport), the government accorded top priority to them and met their 100% requirements. Meanwhile, gas supply to other industrial and commercial sectors, including supplies through CGD networks, has been enhanced from 70% to up to 80% now, the statement said.

Since March 2026, about 799,000 PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 287,000 connections, taking the total to 1.086 million connections, the statement said. Further, about 827,000 customers have been registered for new connections.