Govt to launch modified UDAN scheme, connect 120 new destinations: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: The government will launch a modified version of its regional connectivity scheme, ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik’ or UDAN, to connect more destinations in the next 10 years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Saturday. UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme has connected 88 airports and helped operationalise 619 routes (FILE PHOTO)

“Inspired by the success of UDAN, a modified scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years,” Sitharaman told Parliament.

“The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regional districts,” Sitharaman said.

In her speech, Sitharaman said the UDAN scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2016, had enabled 15 million middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel.

According to the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, the UDAN scheme have considerably improved air connectivity by opening new airports and working on regional connectivity. “Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), 619 routes connecting 88 airports, including two water aerodromes and 13 heliports, have been operationalised so far,” it said.

“Airport operators and developers, including the Airports Authority of India, are pursuing a capital expenditure plan exceeding ₹91,000 crore from FY20 to FY25. About 91 per cent of this has been achieved by November 2024,” the survey said.