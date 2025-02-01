Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt to launch modified UDAN scheme, connect 120 new destinations: Sitharaman

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Feb 01, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regional districts

NEW DELHI: The government will launch a modified version of its regional connectivity scheme, ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik’ or UDAN, to connect more destinations in the next 10 years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Saturday.

UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme has connected 88 airports and helped operationalise 619 routes (FILE PHOTO)
UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme has connected 88 airports and helped operationalise 619 routes (FILE PHOTO)

“Inspired by the success of UDAN, a modified scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years,” Sitharaman told Parliament.

“The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regional districts,” Sitharaman said.

In her speech, Sitharaman said the UDAN scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2016, had enabled 15 million middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel.

According to the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, the UDAN scheme have considerably improved air connectivity by opening new airports and working on regional connectivity. “Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), 619 routes connecting 88 airports, including two water aerodromes and 13 heliports, have been operationalised so far,” it said.

“Airport operators and developers, including the Airports Authority of India, are pursuing a capital expenditure plan exceeding 91,000 crore from FY20 to FY25. About 91 per cent of this has been achieved by November 2024,” the survey said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On