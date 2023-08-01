GST collections cross 1.6-lakh cr mark for 5th time with 1.65 lakh crore in July

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Aug 01, 2023 03:10 PM IST

The revenue figures for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of July 2023 saw a 11% year-on-year jump at over 1.65 lakh crore, crossing the 1.6-lakh crore mark for the fifth time since it was implemented in July 2017, on stricter compliance and robust business activities.

Out of the 1,65,105 crore collected in July this year, CGST accounted for 29,773 crore, SGST at 37,623 crore, IGST at 85,930 crore (including 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess at 11,779 crore (including 840 crore collected on import of goods), according to official data.

The government has settled 39,785 crore to CGST and 33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and states for the month of July 2023, after regular settlements, is 69,558 crore from CGST and 70,811 crore from SGST.

The revenue figures for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 15% higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fifth time that the gross GST collection has crossed the 1.60-lakh crore mark, the ministry added.

