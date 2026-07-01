GST collections rise 14% to ₹1.95 lakh crore in June on strong domestic demand

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose nearly 14% year-on-year to about ₹1.95 lakh crore from ₹1.71 lakh crore in the same month last year, reflecting robust domestic consumption and external trade. Representational image. (AFP)

According to monthly collection data released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, gross GST revenue mop up in June was ₹1,94,812 crore as compared to ₹1,71,105 crore.

Gross collections from domestic transactions were ₹1,34,774 crore in June 2026, which was 6.5% more than ₹1,26,506 crore collected in June 2025.

Gross GST revenue from imports surged 34.6% year-on-year to ₹60,038 crore in June, up from ₹44,600 crore in the corresponding month last year. Experts attributed the sharp increase to the country’s strong export performance during the first two months of the current financial year.

The net GST revenue in the month of June also saw a double-digit year-on-year growth despite a significant increase in refunds, particularly on domestic transactions. After refunds, net GST collections in June 2026 were ₹1,62,377 lakh crore, 11.2% up from ₹1,45,984 crore in June 2025.

Total refunds (for domestic as well import transactions) were up 29.1% to ₹32,436 crore in June this year as compared to ₹25,121 crore in June last year.

Experts said the GST collections show resilience of Indian economy despite strong global headwinds.

MS Mani, partner at Deloitte India said, “GST monthly collections inching closer to the ₹2 lakh crore mark in the transactions relating to the second month of the fiscal year, more so in a month which had significant economic disruptions due to the West Asia situation, is a true reflection of the economic resilience.” To be sure, the June revenue collections reflect actual business transactions of May.

“It is clear now that the reduction in GST rates last year has been more than overcome by an expansion in the transaction values on which GST rates are applied and this is sustainable going forward. The easing of the West Asia situation will lead to a lot of optimism on collections in the coming month and it is likely that ₹2 lakh crore per month will become the new normal,” he added.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India said, the consistent growth in GST collections is a clear bellwether of the Indian economy’s underlying resilience, demonstrating that domestic consumer demand remains robust despite persistent global geopolitical headwinds. “Crucially, the accelerated pace of GST refunds underscores the government’s proactive commitment to unlocking business liquidity and ensuring that working capital constraints do not stifle industry growth,” he added.

According to Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, India’s GST revenues in June 2026 highlight both the resilience of domestic consumption and the strength of external trade.

“Net GST collections rose by 11.2%, with domestic revenues growing by 2.6% despite the GST 2.0 rate reductions and the ongoing impact of accumulated input tax credit on stocks, expected to last 9-12 months. This shows that consumption remains robust even under structural adjustments; and also challenges such as ITC accumulation on input services under the inverted duty structure, something which is expected that the GST Council would address in the July 2026 meeting in Kolkata,” he said.