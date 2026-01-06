Hatsun Agro executive accidentally posts Q3 earnings draft on WhatsApp status

A senior executive at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. inadvertently posted the dairy company’s draft quarterly financial results to their personal WhatsApp Status, exposing sensitive data to a small circle of contacts before the official filing. A Hatsun Agro KMP inadvertently posted a draft of the company's Q3 results on his personal WhatsApp status. (Pexels)

The “unintentional” disclosure occurred at 5:00 pm on 4 January when a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) uploaded the unaudited figures for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, while attempting to share them internally with the accounts department.

The status update was visible for approximately one hour and was viewed by 19 people, including company insiders, before being deleted.

Hatsun Agro, which is India’s largest private dairy company, formally notified the BSE and NSE of the incident on Monday, stating it has initiated an internal inquiry under SEBI’s insider trading regulations. The company is also updating its Structured Digital Database to include the names of all 19 individuals who viewed the draft figures.

Hatsun Agro financials To be sure, the accidental leak comes at a time when Hatsun Agro has been reporting robust growth on a quarterly basis.

Net profit of the Chennai-based dairy company rose 70% year-on-year to ₹109.54 crore on revenue that increased 17% to ₹2,427 crore, as the company benefited from improved margins and operational efficiencies. The growth was driven by strong demand for its Arun Icecreams and Arokya Milk brands.

A history of ‘fat finger’ leaks While Hatsun Agro’s "WhatsApp Status" slip-up is unique in its method, it joins a long list of corporate "fat finger" errors.