HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to 3,833 crore

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,833 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 3,487 crore a year ago. (Reuters/File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,487 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to ₹26,672 crore from ₹24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter, according to a BSE filing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!