Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to 3,833 crore

HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to 3,833 crore

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Its consolidated revenue from operations during reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to ₹26,672 crore from ₹24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to 3,833 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of 3,487 crore a year ago. (Reuters/File)

The company had posted a net profit of 3,487 crore a year ago.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to 26,672 crore from 24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter, according to a BSE filing.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hcl technologies hcl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP