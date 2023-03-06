Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Holi 2023: Banks holidays for next three days in these states

Holi 2023: Banks holidays for next three days in these states

business
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:10 PM IST

The central banks categorise holidays as national and regional. Those in the first category lead to bank holidays across India, while regional holidays lead to the closing of branches in some states.

The banks remain shut on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
ByHT News Desk

Banks will remain closed for up to three days due to Holi festival. If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch, should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list. The central banks categorise holidays as national and regional. Those in the first category lead to bank holidays across India, while regional holidays lead to the closing of branches in some states.

Here's a list of bank holidays in states on account of Holi celebrations:

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

Other holidays in March:

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

