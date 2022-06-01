Global learning platform Homi Lab raises 5 cr in round of funding

Global co-curricular learning platform Homi Lab has raised ₹5 crore in a round of funding by startup investing platform Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised are to be used for development of cutting-edge technology to democratise knowledge for young learners and exclusive content creation, as per a release shared by the company.

"Homi Lab is on a continued journey to build a brighter future for humankind by transforming the learning space with our model of training. IPV not only provides us necessary fuel in our journey in terms of capital, but also in terms of ideas, partnerships and people," founder Srijan Pal Singh said.

According to restructuring advisory services firm RBSA Advisors, Indian Edtech sector growth will be backed by growing demand as well as strengthening business models, and aided by facilitative governmental policy. The New Education Policy (NEP) has provided policy impetus by recognising the role of technology in education, the firm noted.

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is an angel investing platform with over 7000 chief experience officers (CXOs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and other professionals working with startups.

"Exposing young minds to futuristic learning programs, through technology, to enrich their understanding of non-academic but deeply insightful subjects like space, time travel etc., (and) enabling them to charter an unexplored territory is a commendable initiative by Homi Lab," IPV co-founder Ankur Mittal said.

IPV recently announced the launch of $50 million AIF Fund Physis Capital to invest in Series A and B growth stage startups. So far, the platform invested over ₹400 crore across over 120 deals.

