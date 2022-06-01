Cyclothon held in Chandigarh to mark Anti-Tobacco Day

Over 200 cyclists pledged for a tobacco-free India during a cyclothon on the World Anti-Tobacco Day, observed globally on May 31. The cyclothon was organised by Sohana Hospital in collaboration with Cycleworx and Chandigarh Traffic Police at Sukhna Lake.

PU convenes anti-tobacco campaign

Chandigarh National Service Scheme, Panjab University, conducted an awareness rally to mark the Anti-Tobacco Day on Tuesday. More than 100 volunteers from various departments actively participated in the rally and raised slogans to make people aware about ill effects of using tobacco.

Man assaults neighbour in Sector 30, held

Chandigarh Police have arrested a resident of Sector 30 for assaulting his neighbour over a parking dispute. In his complaint, Harminder Pal Singh of Sector 30, alleged that he had told his neighbour, Vipan Kumar, 44, not to park his motorcycle outside his house. On Monday, Kumar forcibly entered his house and assaulted him with a bottle. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house-trespass) of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station, and Kumar was arrested on Monday.

Three held for gambling

Chandigarh Police arrested three people for gambling, Surender Kumar of Sector 7, Deepak Maurya of Dadumajra colony and Mukesh of Dhanas, and recovered ₹4,200 and ₹1.76 lakh respectively. Two separate cases under Gambling Act were registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Lock of vacant govt house found broken

Chandigarh The lock of an unoccupied government house in Sector 30 was found broken on Monday. Caretaker Gurmukh Singh said he visited House Number 347 for cleaning as it had been recently allotted and found the door lock broken. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 457 (house-trespass) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Man caught with 27 gm heroin

Chandigarh The crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Dheeraj Sharma, 28, after recovering 27 gm heroin from his possession on Monday. A resident of Dadumajra Colony, Sharma was nabbed during checking near T-Point, Sector 40C/D. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Man held for firing gun at Raipur Rani resident

Panchkula Police have arrested Sagar Singh of Badona village in Raipur Rani for firing a gun at Dinesh Raan, on December 22, 2021. A case under sections of the Arms Act had been registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

Deepti new president of Sacred Heart’s alumni body

Chandigarh The Sacred Heart Ex-Students’ Association has appointed Deepti Bunger as its new president. Bunger passed out from the school in 1990 and is presently settled in the city, founder president Arti Mehta said. The association also announced Anita Budhiraja as vice-president, Avishi Kaushik as general secretary, Manika Ahuja as joint secretary and Mansha as treasurer.

CGC launches scholarship

Chandigarh State education minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer on Tuesday launched the Josh scholarship programme at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri. The amount of scholarship went up from ₹5 to ₹7 crore, and will be given based on academic and co-curricular record and test results.

Workshop held for startup founders

Mohali To address the funding requirements of startup founders, Startup Accelerator Chamber of Commerce India, in association with Startup Punjab, organised a workshop at Netsmartz Square on Tuesday, where venture capitalist Shashank Randev shared the insights on raising funds. Over 60 startup founders attended the workshop.

CPWD engineers’ associations stage protest

Chandigarh A joint forum of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) engineers’ associations staged protests at Kendriya Sadan, Sector 9A, and branch and unit headquarters across the Chandigarh zone on Tuesday. The protesters sought disciplinary action against Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chief executive officer and Ramban SSP for allegedly keeping executive engineer RK Mattoo and assistant engineer Rizwan Alam in “illegal detention” for around 12 hours on the pretext of not completing “petty work”. They said the officials misused their authority and bypassed the procedures to deal with matters of lapses and negligence. They demanded that the matter be brought to the notice of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and home minister Amit Shah, and officials posted in hard areas be sensitised.