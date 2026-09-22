How to check NSE IPO allotment online: Step-by-step guide

The National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) IPO allotment details are expected to be released today, September 22, 2026, giving investors who subscribed to the public offering a chance to find out whether they have been allotted shares.

NSE IPO will be listed on Sensex, Nifty on September 24.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ₹22,569 crore IPO opened for public subscription on September 17, with shares offered in a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785. Investors can check their NSE IPO allotment status online through the BSE website, NSE website or IPO registrar MUFG Intime India.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking your NSE IPO allotment status.

NSE IPO explained: Business model, financial performance and growth prospects

If you applied for the NSE IPO and want to know whether shares have been allotted to you, follow the steps below.

Steps to check NSE IPO allotment on BSE

Step 1: Visit the official BSE IPO allotment status page at BSE IPO allotment status.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Step 3: Select ‘National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’ from the issue name dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or IPO application number and fill in the captcha.

Step 5: Click on ‘Search’ to view your NSE IPO allotment status.

Read More | Nifty, Sensex open positive despite concerns over inflation, global oil prices

Steps to check NSE IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India

Step 1: Visit the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment status page at MUFG Intime India IPO allotment status.

Step 2: Select ‘National Stock Exchange of India Limited’ from the list of IPOs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Step 3: Choose one of the available options, such as application number, DP/Client ID, PAN or account number/IFSC, and enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to check your allotment status.

Read More | Biggest public offering in India: NSE to file for IPO at nearly ₹30,000 crore; LIC to stay put

What happens after NSE IPO allotment?

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors can check whether shares have been allotted to them by entering their application or identification details.

Investors who receive an allotment will see the number of shares allotted to them. If shares are not allotted, the amount blocked for the IPO application will be released according to the applicable process.

If the allotment status is not immediately available, investors can check again later as the registrar and exchange systems are updated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investors should use only the official BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India websites to check their IPO allotment status and verify the details before drawing any conclusion about their application.