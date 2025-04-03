Menu Explore
How to register and participate in Startup Mahakumbh 2025 | Full details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Some of the highlights include the Startup MahaRathi Challenge, theme-based pavilions, masterclasses, investor roundtables, and networking opportunities.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to be held from April 3-5 in New Delhi, will bring together more than 3,000 startups and 1,000 investors from over 50 nations.

The Startup Mahakumbh 2025 can be a great opportunity to pitch innovations, raise capital, go global, and network with top industry influencers.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The Startup Mahakumbh 2025 can be a great opportunity to pitch innovations, raise capital, go global, and network with top industry influencers.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Some highlights include the Startup MahaRathi Challenge, theme-based pavilions, masterclasses, investor roundtables, and networking opportunities.

The event is a great opportunity to pitch innovations, raise capital, go global, and network with top industry influencers.

A contest called Startup MahaRathi Challenge, featuring India's top early to growth-stage startups in areas like AI, FinTech, HealthTech, Agritech, and DeepTech, will also be held during this three-day event.

Winners may receive national prominence by the DPIIT, one-on-one mentorship from industry stalwarts, and even get access to a 30 crore fund corpus, including grants up to 5 Lakh for top startups.

The event will also have theme-based pavilions created for the aforementioned specific sectors, making them a platform to present ideas to investors, policymakers, and potential partners.

The Startup Mahakumbh will also witness masterclasses and panel discussions with guest speakers, who are seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, along with closed-door meetings with entrepreneurs, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

There will also be a Futurepreneurs Program for young entrepreneurs from top colleges, with opportunities to pitch in AI-based solutions and compete for a 1 crore award.

How to register for Startup Mahakumbh 2025?

Go to the official website, click on ‘Register Now,’ choose your category (Startup, Investor, Business Visitor, etc.), fill in the application form, make the payment required to authenticate your entry, and get the confirmation email.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
