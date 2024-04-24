HUL, Axis Bank to India Hotels, check out the list of companies to report Q4 results today
Q4 results today: Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, India Hotels are among a host of companies that will announce their 4th quarterly results today.
Apart from FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever and banking major Axis Bank, a number of other companies will be announcing their 4th quarterly results today including LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Dhampur Bio Organics, 5Paisa Capital, Maharashtra Scooters, Chennai Petroleum Corporation and others. In all, 22 companies will announce their Q4 results. Therefore, expect movements in the share prices of these companies depending on how well they have done and what the street thinks about the same going forward.
HUL Q4 Results: Among the most awaited Q4 results today will be those of the FMCG titan Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The company is expected to report an earnings growth with net profit expected to rise by 2.71% to ₹2,538 crore from ₹2,471 crore (YoY). It is expected to report a revenue growth of 1.16% to ₹15,067 crore from ₹14,893 crore in the year-ago period. These figures are as per average estimates of five brokerages. Apart from that, volume growth is expected to come in at 3% in Q4. EBITDA is expected to rise 0.60% to ₹3,492 crore from ₹3,471 crore, YoY.
Axis Bank Q4 Results: The lender is likely to report net profit falling 6.5% to ₹6,322.7 crore in Q4FY24 from ₹6,761.4 crore (YoY). Axis Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) may jump 10.3% YoY to ₹12,955 crore. The bank may report Net Interest Margin (NIM) declining by 11 bps QoQ to 3.95%.
Prabhudas Lilladher estimates Axis Bank loan growth could be at 4.3% QoQ.
Full list of companies declaring their Q4 results today:
1. Axis Bank
2. AU Small Finance Bank
3. Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
4. LTIMindtree
5. 5Paisa Capital
6. Chennai Petroleum Corporation
7. Dalmia Bharat
8. DCB Bank
9. Dhampur Bio Organics
10. Equitas Small Finance Bank
11. India Hotels
12. Lodha
13. Maharashtra Scooters
14. Anant Raj
15. Agro Tech Foods
16. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
17. Harshdeep Hortico
18. MAS Financial Services
19. Nippon Life India Asset Management
20. Oracle Financial Services Software
21. Supreme Petrochem
22. Syngene International
