 HUL Q4 results tomorrow; From revenue, margins to profit, take a sneak peek - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HUL Q4 results tomorrow; From revenue, margins to profit, take a sneak peek

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:26 PM IST

HUL Q4 results will be announced tomorrow. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever may report 1.16% revenue growth at ₹15,067 crore.

While most people’s eyes are fixated on the big tech companies’ results like TCS, Infosys and Wipro, or even on Reliance Industries (all of these 4 companies have released their quarterly numbers), there are certain other companies that are always in demand because of their image as safe bets. These are mostly FMCG and pharma companies. And yes, here we are talking about Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and its upcoming Q4 results tomorrow.

HUL Q4 results: Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit is seen rising 2.71% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,538 crore.(Livemint)
HUL Q4 results: Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit is seen rising 2.71% to 2,538 crore.(Livemint)

Read More: Byju’s faces allegations of violating NCLT orders on rights issue

No fireworks are seen at all and expectations are that HUL Q4 results will reveal muted earnings growth even though the FMCG sector has seen the gap between urban and rural growth shrink. According to the analysts this aspect is yet to be reflected in the company’s performance. Also, notably, rural demand is dependent on a number of things including softening inflation and higher government expenditure.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

HUL Q4 results Preview

The company may report revenue growth of 1.16% at 15,067 crore, up from 14,893 crore in the year-ago period. This is according to the average estimates of five brokerages. Volume growth is pegged at 3%, LiveMint reported.

Among the adverse impacts is a 75 crore hit on sales because of the expiration of GSK consignment arrangement.

HUL Q4 net profit for the quarter is seen rising 2.71% to 2,538 crore from 2,471 crore, YoY.

Read More: How will stock markets react to Lok Sabha elections? ‘Correction inevitable’

Nuvama Institutional Equities summarised it this way, “We anticipate demand trends to be similar to Q3FY24 with marginal improvement in rural (across categories) on a two-year basis. Urban continues to grow faster than rural and premium continues to do better than mass for HUL."

At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to increase 0.60% to 3,492 crore from 3,471 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin is estimated to remain flat at 23.2%, YoY. Reason behind this may be the increased intensity in ad spend and jump in other expenses.

Read More: Has IRDAI eliminated age restriction on health policies for senior citizens?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees the company reporting 3% YoY domestic volume growth. It indicated that the increase in royalty rates and the termination of the distribution agreement for OTC and oral care products of GSK will impact EBITDA. Gross margins are expected to expand 150 bps YoY due to lower raw material costs.

And how has the HUL share price performed? Well, it has dropped over 15% in 2024. Over the past 1 year, it is down just over 9%.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / HUL Q4 results tomorrow; From revenue, margins to profit, take a sneak peek
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On