Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Reliance Jio emerges as World's largest mobile operator in data traffic, surpassing China mobile

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 07:25 AM IST

The total traffic on the Jio network has reached 40.9 Exabytes, which is a 35.2 percent year-on-year increase.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his satisfaction with Reliance Jio’s success, which has now become the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic, ahead of China Mobile.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, in Mumbai.
Jio revealed its quarterly results on Monday, showcasing the milestone achieved. As per a press release, the total traffic on the Jio network has reached 40.9 Exabytes, which is a 35.2 percent year-on-year increase. Also, Jio has a very strong and wide subscriber base of 481.8 million.

Ambani said, "Initiatives across RIL's businesses have made a remarkable contribution towards fostering growth of various sectors of the Indian economy. It is heartening to note that alongside strengthening the national economy, all segments have posted a robust financial and operating performance. This has helped the Company achieve multiple milestones. I am happy to share that this year, Reliance became the first Indian company to cross the 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits."

He added, "With over 108 million True 5G customers, Jio truly leads the 5G transformation in India. From upgrading the hitherto 2G users to smartphones, to leading the effort of producing AI-driven solutions, Jio has proved its capability in strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure."

Jio has brought about a transformation in the telecommunication industry, with 2G being replaced by 5G and the smartphones and internet userbase increasing tremendously. The dependence on digital connectivity has become all the more relevant and evident with these increasing numbers.

The annual data traffic has dramatically increased by 2.4 times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the monthly per capita data usage has skyrocketed to 28.7 GB from just 13.3 GB three years ago.

Jio has also become the first Indian company to cross the 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits.

