 iPhone 15 price cut: Want to get it for under ₹35000! Check this awesome Flipkart deal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

iPhone 15 price cut: Want to get it for under 35000! Check this awesome Flipkart deal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:43 PM IST

iPhone 15 price cut: A massive discount has been rolled out on Flipkart. Know how much you will have to pay.

Apple iPhone 15 is the latest Apple smartphone that was launched barely seven months or so ago. It is counted among the best smartphones available anywhere and that also means its price is quite high. However, what would you say if you got it for under 35000? You may be surprised and would want to check out the deal thoroughly and not miss out on any small print that may actually be a deal breaker for you.

iPhone 15 price cut: From initial discount to massive exchange offer, know how to get the best discount.(AP)
iPhone 15 price cut: From initial discount to massive exchange offer, know how to get the best discount.(AP)

Well, there are no deal breakers in this Flipkart iPhone 15 price cut offer. All you have to do is check out what needs to be done to grab the deal as soon as possible before it runs out.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: HUL Q4 results tomorrow; From revenue, margins to profit, take a sneak peek

Notably, iPhone 15 price is 79,900 for the (128GB) variant. There is a huge 17% discount on it that instantly reduces the rate to 65,999. Wait! There is more! If you opt for the massive exchange offer and then also go in for some of the bank deals, you can actually make the purchase for just 32,999. Yes, indeed, that is how much you can reduce the total cost to. A premium phone at this price is indeed an eye-ball grabber.

If you are shopping through your BOBCARD then you will receive an extra 3,000 discount and that will reduce the price to 62,999.

Read More: Coca-Cola signs $1.1 billion deal to use Microsoft cloud, AI services

Want more? While these offers mentioned above are plain and simple, they are not as big as what the iPhone 15 exchange offer can give you. The exchange offer is worth 50,000 and if your smartphone is in good condition, of reasonably recent origin as well as of a good brand and in perfect working condition, you could get somewhere near that amount. However, do note that it will depend on all the conditions above. If there is any mismatch, it would not be possible.

Having said that, if you are going for the exchange offer, even if you get 30000 in exchange value, you will be able to purchase the iPhone 15 or just 32,999.

Read More: Spotify profits up, but lower marketing hits user growth

There is one more thing. Those interested in going for the exchange offer must check whether it is available in their area. This can be done on the Flipkart website by inserting the Pincode of the area you live in.

There are a number of features that make iPhone 15 special:

* Dynamic Island technology

* 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

* 48MP primary lens

* Super Retina XDR display

* Haptic Touch

* A16 Bionic chip

* 4K video recording

* Face ID

* Emergency SOS

* Crash Detection

* Siri

* Video playback up to 20 hours on battery

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / iPhone 15 price cut: Want to get it for under 35000! Check this awesome Flipkart deal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On