Hurun India 500 list: Check top 5 employers of India

As many as 139 Indian companies employed more than 10,000 people with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) turning out to be the largest employer in the private sector, according to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.

Data revealed the IT giant employed over 5.06 lakh people (5,06,908), followed by Quess Corp with over 3.6 lakh employees (3,63,136).

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was at the third position with 3,60,826 lakh employees. At number four and five were Infosys (2,59,619) and Reliance Industries (2,36,334).

The report also calculated the valuation of major Indian companies and saw a rise of 68 per cent in their net worth, despite the pandemic which otherwise had a disastrous impact on a lot of businesses.

The Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list's overall net worth stands at ₹228 lakh crore or $3 trillion (higher than India's GDP) and it has 200 companies whose valuation doubled during the year.

Reliance Industries, headed by the country’s richest Mukesh Ambani, is leading the list with a valuation of ₹16.7 lakh crore, followed by TCS ( ₹13.1 lakh crore) and HDFC Bank ( ₹9.1 lakh crore).

The companies come from 43 cities across the country, and the financial capital of Mumbai leads with 167 entrants, followed by Bengaluru at 52 and Chennai at 38.

Further, the report found companies in the list contributed ₹1.9 lakh crore or 62 per cent of the overall corporate income tax collection in FY21, as per a statement.