IBM to cut 1,000 jobs in China, likely to move some offices to Bengaluru: Report

IBM is shutting down research and testing business lines in China, affecting over 1,000 jobs. The company may shift R&D functions to locations like Bengaluru.
International Business Machines Corp. is shutting a key research division in China in a move which will affect more than 1,000 employees, it was reported. The company is shuttering two business lines that specialize in research & development and testing and will instead turn toward serving private enterprises and select multinationals operating in China going forward.
IBM joins a growing list of companies scaling back their ambitions for China as an economic downturn and increased regulatory scrutiny. Wall Street names such as Morgan Stanley have also shifted some operations abroad while foreign investment has slowed because of concerns Beijing is favoring local players.