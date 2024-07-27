ICICI Bank Q1 2024-25 net profit grows 14.62%, interest income up 17%
ICICI Bank's total standalone income grew by 18.66% y-o-y, but its total expenditure grew by 21.72%
ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender has announced its first quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, July 27.
How much income did ICICI Bank earn?
The bank recorded a standalone net profit of ₹11,059.11 crore, a gain of 14.62% or ₹1,410.91 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was at ₹9,648.20 crore.
The income on interest was ₹38,995.78, which was a 17% gain or a gain of ₹5,668.17 crore compared to the interest income of ₹33,327.61 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, or the previous year.
The bank's total income grew to ₹45,997.70 crore, compared to ₹38,762.86 crore in Q1 2023-24. This was an increase of 18.66% or ₹7,234.84 crore.
How much was ICICI Bank's expenditure?
The bank recorded total standalone expenditure of ₹29,972.86 crore. This was an increase of 21.72% or ₹5,349.12 crore compared to ₹24,623.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
