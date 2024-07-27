 ICICI Bank Q1 2024-25 net profit grows 14.62%, interest income up 17% - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
ICICI Bank Q1 2024-25 net profit grows 14.62%, interest income up 17%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 27, 2024 04:39 PM IST

ICICI Bank's total standalone income grew by 18.66% y-o-y, but its total expenditure grew by 21.72%

ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender has announced its first quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, July 27.

A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai (Reuters)
A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai (Reuters)

How much income did ICICI Bank earn?

The bank recorded a standalone net profit of 11,059.11 crore, a gain of 14.62% or 1,410.91 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was at 9,648.20 crore.

The income on interest was 38,995.78, which was a 17% gain or a gain of 5,668.17 crore compared to the interest income of 33,327.61 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, or the previous year.

The bank's total income grew to 45,997.70 crore, compared to 38,762.86 crore in Q1 2023-24. This was an increase of 18.66% or 7,234.84 crore.

How much was ICICI Bank's expenditure?

The bank recorded total standalone expenditure of 29,972.86 crore. This was an increase of 21.72% or 5,349.12 crore compared to 24,623.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

News / Business / ICICI Bank Q1 2024-25 net profit grows 14.62%, interest income up 17%
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
