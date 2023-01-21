ICICI Bank Q3 result: Profit up by 34% to 8,312 crore

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 34 per cent jump in its standalone profit at ₹8,312 crore for the quarter ended in December 2022, helped by healthy growth in net interest income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹6,194 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to ₹33,529 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹27,069 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 34.6 per cent to ₹16,465 crore from ₹12,236 crore in the third quarter a year ago.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank's Q3 result: Net profit drops 80% to ₹52 crore

Net Interest Margin (NIM) too improved to 4.65 per cent as compared to 3.96 per cent in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 3.07 per cent as compared to 4.13 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Net NPAs also eased to 0.55 per cent as against 0.84 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The bank's consolidated profit increased by 34.5 per cent to ₹8,792 crore from ₹6,536 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON