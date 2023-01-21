Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ICICI Bank Q3 result: Profit up by 34% to 8,312 crore

ICICI Bank Q3 result: Profit up by 34% to 8,312 crore

business
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 04:47 PM IST

ICICI Bank's total income increased to ₹33,529 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹27,069 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank(Representative Image)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 34 per cent jump in its standalone profit at 8,312 crore for the quarter ended in December 2022, helped by healthy growth in net interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of 6,194 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to 33,529 crore in the latest December quarter from 27,069 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 34.6 per cent to 16,465 crore from 12,236 crore in the third quarter a year ago.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank's Q3 result: Net profit drops 80% to 52 crore

Net Interest Margin (NIM) too improved to 4.65 per cent as compared to 3.96 per cent in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 3.07 per cent as compared to 4.13 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also eased to 0.55 per cent as against 0.84 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The bank's consolidated profit increased by 34.5 per cent to 8,792 crore from 6,536 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icici bank profit bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP