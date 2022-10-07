ICICI Bank's fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens closes today

Golden Years FD, the ICICI Bank's special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens closes today for investments. Those senior citizen customers who wish to avail the advantage of additional 10 basis points interest rate over and above the current rates should invest it today itself. The private money lender on its official website stated that the resident senior citizens customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10 per cent for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 per cent per annum. The bank said that the additional rate will be available on fresh deposits which are opened and renewed during the scheme period. The scheme is valid up to October 7, 2022. From September 30, the ICICI Bank is offering a 6 per cent interest rate to the general public on the fixed deposits less than ₹2 crore maturing from five years one day to ten years. It offers a 6.60 per cent interest rate on the same tenure, the ICICI bank's official website states. For fixed deposit sums between ₹2 crore and less than ₹5 crore for the same time period, the private lender offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent for both general public and senior citizen customers.

On the other hand, the bank offers interest rate of 6.10 per cent on the fixed deposits for the sum less than ₹2 crore maturing in three years and one day to five years. For senior citizens, the rate of interest is fixed at 6.60 per cent. For fixed deposit schemes between ₹2 crore and less than ₹5 crore, the interest rate for general public and senior citizens is 6.25 per cent for the same time period.

