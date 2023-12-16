IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo reveals spectacular line up for the biggest event of the year

VMPL

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Delhi [India], December 16: In the heart of Mumbai, where dreams are woven into the fabric of reality, IIT Bombay is gearing up to host the 53rd edition of Mood Indigo, Asia's largest college festival. From December 18th to 21st, the sprawling campus will transform into a vibrant cultural hub, promising an immersive experience for over 1.5 lac attendees. This year's theme, "A Rewired Reality," sets the stage for a celebration that transcends the ordinary, embracing diversity, creativity, and talent.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mood Indigo has earned its reputation as a curator of international and national artists, creating an unparalleled experience for attendees. Electro Funk Nite will feature the chart-topping Jay Sean, while International Nite promises the soulful vibes of Pink Sweats. Euphonic Nite, headlined by Mohit Chauhan and Pineapple Express, will elevate the festival with a crescendo of melodies. The grand finale, Pop Nite, will be graced by the musical prowess of Salim-Sulaiman. Lost Stories and Rahagir will weave their magic at Electro Funk Nite and MI Studio Event, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond music, Mood Indigo plays host to a star-studded guest list. Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pankaj Tripathi will set the stage ablaze, adding a cinematic touch to the festivities. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav will share insights into their upcoming Netflix release, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' creating an electric atmosphere for film enthusiasts. Jitendra Kumar, the beloved "Jeetu Bhaiya," adds his charm to the mix, ensuring a blend of glamour and entertainment.

Humour Fest promises a laughter-filled extravaganza. Aakash Gupta, Varun Grover, Rahul Dua, and Vipul Goyal will grace the stage, ensuring that every punchline resonates with the diverse audience. The Convocation Hall will be echoing with laughter as these comedic maestros take center stage.

Mood Indigo goes beyond entertainment, advocating for social change. The presence of esteemed Cabinet members, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, amplifies the festival's commitment to women empowerment. Their influential voices will inspire and motivate the festival attendees, contributing to a meaningful dialogue on social issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mood Indigo is not just a fest; it's a cultural phenomenon that engages college students from across the nation. Competitions spanning various domains, the Mr. and Ms. Mood Indigo contest, and a Food Carnival, Food Indigo, add layers of excitement and participation. The World Fiesta and Theatre Fest bring international acts and theatrical performances to the forefront, creating a truly immersive experience.

The magic of Mood Indigo is not happenstance; it's the result of the relentless effort and enthusiasm of the IIT Bombay student body. From ideation to execution, these students meticulously plan every aspect, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience for all.

As the countdown begins, Mumbai braces itself for the most happening event this December. Mood Indigo 2023 is not just a festival; it's a rewired reality, a fusion of culture, talent, and celebration. Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the grand celebration at Asia's biggest college cultural fest. For more information, tickets, and to join the cultural extravaganza, visit moodi.org. Get ready to witness the magic unfold at Mood Indigo 2023!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)