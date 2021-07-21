Income tax: CBDT extends due date to file Form 15CA/15CB manually

Several income taxpayers have reported difficulties in filing returns through the new portal launched by the IT department. Keeping this in view, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to submit form 15CA, 15CB in manual format.

The taxpayers can now submit the forms to authorised dealers till August 15. The earlier deadline was till July 15.

"As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance," the CBDT said in a release on Tuesday.

"In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax

Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it had earlier been decided by

CBDT that taxpayers could submit Forms 15CA/15CB in manual format to the

authorized dealer till 15th July, 2021. It has now been decided to extend the aforesaid date to 15th August, 2021," the release further said.

The department also said that a facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number.

Form 15CA helps the income tax department track foreign remittances and their taxability. According to income tax department, the form needs to be filled up if the remittance is chargeable to tax under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the remittance or the aggregate of such remittances, as the case may be, does not exceed five lakh rupees during the financial year.

Form 15CB is a certificate issued by a chartered accountant to ensure that the provisions of Income Tax Act have been complied with.