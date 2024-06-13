 Income Tax Return: What is Form 26AS? How to download it to file ITR - Hindustan Times
Income Tax Return: What is Form 26AS? How to download it to file ITR

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Form 26AS is an important document for taxpayers as it shows the dates and amounts of taxes you have paid in advance. Here's how to download it

Income Tax Return: Form 26AS is an important document for taxpayers as it shows the dates and amounts of taxes you have paid in advance. The statement contains: Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), Advance Tax / Self-Assessment Tax / Regular Assessment Tax deposited, Refund received during a financial year (if any), Details of any Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) (if any), Details of Tax Deducted on sale of immovable property u/s194IA (in case of seller of such property), TDS Defaults (if any) and information related to demand, refund as well as pending and completed proceedings.

You can download Form 26AS using your net banking login credentials. In the Tax tab on the Net banking interface, you can find these services.
You can download Form 26AS using your net banking login credentials. In the Tax tab on the Net banking interface, you can find these services.

How to download your Form 26AS:

  1. Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
  2. Login using your income tax department login & password
  3. Go to 'My Account' Click on 'View Form 26AS' from the drop down
  4. Click on 'Confirm' after which you will be redirected to the TRACES website
  5. Select the box on the screen and click on ‘Proceed’
  6. Click on 'Click View Tax Credit (Form 26AS) to view your Form 26AS
  7. After this, choose Assessment Year and format in which you want to see Form 26-AS
  8. You can see the document online or download it as PDF

How to download Form 26AS from net banking

You can download Form 26AS using your net banking login credentials. 

In the Tax tab on the Net banking interface, you can find these services like Form 26AS is available for download for State Bank of India (SBI) users under the 'e-Services' tab's 'My Certificates' section.

