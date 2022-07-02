Inconvenience regretted, says I-T Dept after issues reported on e-filing website

The Income Tax Department tweeted Saturday evening to say taxpayers trying to file income tax returns online - via the e-filing portal - were facing some issues. The I-T Dept said Infosys, which developed the website, was notified and 'some irregular traffic' had been observed.

"It has been noticed taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted."

The new e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in - was launched in June 2021, but had a bumpy start with several glitches and difficulties reported.

Infosys was given the contract in 2019 and paid ₹164.5 crore.

The last date for individual taxpayers (excluding those facing tax audits) to file income tax returns for Assessment Year 2022/23 (also known as Financial Year 2021/22) is July 31.

For others (for whom audit is applicable) the date is October 31.

For this year the I-T department has released new forms - Form 1 through 6 - to establish details of income from overseas retirement benefit accounts.

List of documents needed to file ITR for AY 22/23 or FY 21/22:

Among the documents you will need are your PAN and Aadhaar cards, your payslips for the year, details of any investments you may have made (including profits or losses for capital gains calculation), Form 16 and Form 26AS to establish TDS, or tax deducted at source.

You will also need bank statements to establish interest credited and house rent details (with landlord or landlady's PAN), if you live in rented accommodation.

Also needed will be any loan documents, such as home or car or education loans, and your PPF, or Public Provident Fund, passbook, assuming you have invested in this over the year.

To file your IT returns online, log on to the website here and simply follow the steps given here.

With input from PTI

