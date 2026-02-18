India AI Summit Day 3 LIVE: AGI is on the horizon, DeepMind's Demis Hassabis says

Key events at India AI Summit today

Today, the India AI Impact Summit is primarily dedicated to bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application. While the formal grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for Thursday, today features several high-impact technical and industry-focused sessions.

1. Research Symposium (Center Stage)

Organised in partnership with IIIT Hyderabad, this is the principal academic platform of the summit.

• Frontier Research: Presentation of cutting-edge AI research from across the Global South.

• Poster Showcase: A display of 250+ research submissions focusing on AI-driven scientific discovery and safety frameworks.

• Global South Showcase: Emphasis on equitable access to compute and research collaboration among developing nations.

2. Industry & Innovation Sessions

These sessions bring together global technology leaders and startups to discuss real-world deployments.

• Democratizing Compute: A key panel (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM) featuring executives from Nvidia, IBM, Qualcomm, and HP India discussing regional infrastructure.

• AI by HER: Finalists of the Global Impact Challenge for women-led startups will demo their solutions at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

• IndiaAI Tinkerpreneur: An announcement session for the winners of the national student bootcamp and hackathons.

3. Key Governance & Policy Releases

• Governance Guidelines: The formal release of the India AI Governance Guidelines.

• Mineral Targeting Hackathon: Announcement of the winners of the IndiaAI Hackathon on Mineral Targeting.

4. AI Impact Expo

The massive 70,000 sq. mt. expo remains open to registered visitors.

• Thematic Pavilions: 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries are showcasing "Sovereign AI" models and hardware.

• Interactive Demos: Features like AI-powered cricket coaching (at the Google pavilion) and AI applications in traditional crafts (weaving).