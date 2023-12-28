India becomes stock market superpower; NSE cross $4 trillion mark after 25% growth

Despite geopolitical disturbances and the impact of the Covid pandemic over the last couple of years, the Indian stock market has achieved a new feat by crossing the $4 trillion valuation mark recently, closing in on the value of the Hong Kong stock exchange. The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Now, India has joined the ranks of stock market superpowers across the world, a title which was only held by the United States, China, and Japan. Being the fifth highest stock market in the world, India now only ranks behind these through countries.

The Indian stock market has been up by around 25 percent this year, crossing the overall market valuation of $4.16 trillion. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has plunged nearly 19% this year, likely to fall behind India soon.

India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and its stock market valuation is currently only behind US, China, Japan and Hong Kong, joining the ranks of superpower in the financial world. India's market growth in 2023 is the sharpest it has ever seen in the last three years.

Nifty, Sensex performance in 2023

India's two stock market exchanges - Nifty and Sensex - have shown stellar growth this year, touching new highs. Nifty has shown a growth of 18.5 percent this year while the benchmark Sensex has grown by 17.3 percent in 2023.

A report by Ernst and Young shows that the Indian stock market had over 150 listings of new companies in first nine months, while Hong Kong had just 42. Sensex also achieved a new high on Wednesday, crossing the 72,000 points mark for the first time in history.

The stock exchanges currently having a higher valuation than the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India are New York Stock Exchange (US), Nasdaq (US), Shanghai Stock Exchange (China), Euronext, Japan Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (China).

US is currently the leading market across the world, with a total valuation of over $50 trillion. The economic slowdown in the West didn't stop the US stock exchange from growing, which was up by 22.6 percent this year.

While US and India saw a boost in their stock exchanges by over 20 percent each, the second largest market in the world - China - fell by around 9 percent in 2023, as the economy of the country struggled to cope with the Covid pandemic.